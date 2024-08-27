Man, child die following shooting at shopping center at 75th, Shadeland

This story has been updated to include the victims’ names.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and child died following a shooting inside a car at a shopping center at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side, Indianapolis police said Monday night.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the two as Jaishawn Johnson, 22, and Armonie Booker, 3. They did not provide information on if the two victims were related.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

The shooting happened at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center. Officers arrived and located Johnson and Booker with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. While Johnson died at the scene, Booker died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Sgt. William Young, a spokesman for IMPD, says details that can be shared are few, and investigators were working to confirm what led to the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene told News 8 that a fight led up to the shooting, but police could not confirm those reports.

Police did not share any information on a suspect being sought.

IMPD asked anyone with information to contact Det. Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 2024, to a retail business in the 7400 block of North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo)