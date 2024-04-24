Man faces 3 counts of arson after IndyGo bus catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces three counts of arson after a Wednesday morning fire engulfed an IndyGo bus on the near-north side, a police report says.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report says 45-year-old Demarcus McCloud was arrested. Court records show McCloud has an extensive criminal history, including eight separate sentences in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Most recently, he had a 2023 conviction for criminal trespassing.

In the police report, McCloud’s address is listed as Horizon House, a homeless shelter that helps people secure and maintain housing.

The fire caused $2 million in damages to the bus and the bus stop, the Indianapolis Fire Department says. It turned over the investigation to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A video shared on social media around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday showed the burning, northbound bus parked next to the station on Meridian Street south of 38th Street. The Red Line rapid-transit bus runs through the area that several businesses and apartment buildings, and the North United Methodist Church.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded within minutes, noting the fire was out by 7:45 a.m.

Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo, noted the quick actions of the bus driver in evacuating four passengers. Two passengers were taken to Eskenazi Hospital with slight injuries, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Witnesses had told police someone on the bus had set the fire.

The fire and police departments confirmed the blaze was not due to any malfunction with the bus or its electrical systems.

The bus stop reopened after cleanup crews spent several hours there.

Statement