Man fights against roundabout on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction is the view that Hans Fekkes sees each morning.

He bought his dream home three years ago; now, it’s part of his nightmare.

About 15 feet in across Fekkes’ property will be taken by the city government for a new roundabout at the 79th Street and Dean Road intersection. Construction began last week.

“This is the portion of the cut, where they’re going to take my driveway from here to the street. They’ve got a certain amount of footage that’s eminent domain but they needed more than that, and that’s when they had to purchase it from me,” Fekkes said.

He was offered $9,500 but said doesn’t want to take the money because he disagrees with the construction, and that the city won’t add a privacy fence or a barrier to help car lights from shining into his home.

“They are starting to do construction without written approval from me, until we negotiate some things, a fence or berm with landscaping to help from lights.”

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works declined to comment Tuesday, but shared a message that said “the city is going to make fair and reasonable offers consistent with contracted appraisers and court-appointed appraisers, if necessary.”

The city is spending around $2 million on the project that will include a pedestrian walkway and underground stormwater drainage. It’s set to be completed next summer.

Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement last week, “The new roundabout at 79th street and Dean road will streamline transportation in a neighborhood that has historically has heavy traffic during peak hours.”

Fekkes said, “They said this intersection is cheaper to do than a stoplight, and I sure would like someone to explain that to me.”

Fekkes lawyer said that “the land taking is not as much of an issue as the way they are building the roundabout.”

Fekkes says utilities have been moved to add more utility poles in front of his house, but construction and AES trucks have crushed his sewer. Fekke’s says he’s stuck with repairs totaling $20,000. “It’s just an ongoing nightmare, really.”

Fekkes says a court order was issued to let the city government to move ahead with construction on his property.