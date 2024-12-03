Accidental fire damages landmark Mann’s Grill in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are looking into what caused Monday’s fire at the landmark restaurant Mann’s Grill on the west side of Indianapolis.

A day after the fire, damage was visible on the roof at the very back of the building. The Wayne Township Fire Department says the blaze may have started there.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday at the restaurant at 1214 S. Tibbs Ave. That’s in an area with homes and businesses south of the I-70 overpass and West Morris Street.

Around 70 firefighters battled the fire, and the smoke was so heavy that visibility was low. No one was injured.

Capt. Troy Wymer of Wayne Township Fire Department said Tuesday, “I had a moment of levity that Mann’s Grill is burning, and I know what it means to the community down there.”

Wymer was at the fire. He says the blaze was ruled to be accidental, but he wasn’t sure Tuesday how it started. He says investigation will take time. “Throughout the day, with some daylight, it makes that process a little easier to go through. But, there’s a lot of debris, a lot of fire damage in the portion of the building that has to be sought through.”

The fire department believes the blaze may have started near a washer and dryer at the back of the building. The majority of the fire damage was in the back by the kitchen.

The front of the building with the dining room sustained water and smoke damages.

Wymer says it took an hour to control the fire.

Firefighters say the restaurant was rebuilt after it caught fire 45 years ago.

Yellow caution tape on Tuesday surrounded the building. Many customers were driving by to see the damage. Many were in disbelief of what happened but were determined to see the restaurant open again.

Joseph Lawson, a Mann’s Grill customer of 12 years, said, “I’m going to help them get it back open. I want this place to open back up as soon as possible. I know this community does.”

Lawson said, “It’s more than just food. There’s relationships that are built. This is a place for families to come and bond together.”