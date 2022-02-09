I-Team 8

Marian University, Ivy Tech create program aimed at increasing diversity among teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University and Ivy Tech Community College are teaming up to offer a dual-admissions program aimed at recruiting and preparing more teachers “with diverse backgrounds to lead Indiana’s classrooms and reduce higher education expenses.”

The program is meant to get kids exposed and excited to teaching early on.

“When do you first experience a Black teacher? I sat there and paused and went wait a minute,” Marlon Llewellyn, Marian University’s director of recruitment. “NFL is a great example, right? Because they start getting young people excited about sports as early as what, elementary school?”

Llewellyn says creating that motivation in teaching at an early age begins to open the door for more kids of color and will lead to more teachers of color down the line.

“These young people are doing their connect programs on campuses, taking college level courses, earning credit early enough and accelerating that process,” Llewellyn said.

According to the university, “While still in high school, students will begin earning an associate degree at Ivy Tech, before transitioning to the Klipsch Educators College where they will earn a bachelor’s degree with a teacher certification. To complete the program, students will then pursue a master’s degree at no cost and participate in a one-year paid clinical residency in an Indiana classroom.”

Scott Defreese, director of special projects at Marian, says it’s important to have direct recruitment but also to take away the financial barrier that keeps people from going into a career of education.

“I think a lot of it is that we need to expand voice and curriculum advocacy. I mean, those issues that draw community leaders back into their community in the first place. We want inclusionary thought and diversity to be the norm. This idea that it’s somehow an add-on in school districts, that’s got to go away,” he said.

I-Team 8 found the average salary for a teacher in Indiana is just over $51,119, which ranks 38th nationwide, according to the National Education Association. Marian University and Ivy Tech’s program is meant to help tackle the burden of hefty student loans.

“Students who complete the program will earn three degrees – associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees – for a total of $45,000,” according to Marian.

Nevertheless, Llewellyn says it’s also important to celebrate their future teachers.

“We have to get back to the core. If we have great talented, diverse educators in the pipeline, we can make the next Elon Musk or the next Jeff Bezos,” Llewellyn said.

Marian University will be “signing” their future teachers at the Pacers game this Friday at 6 p.m.

More information for anyone who is interested in applying for the dual-admissions program can be found here.