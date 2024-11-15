Marine sentenced to 5 years for reckless homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lansdell family and friends waited 865 days. That’s two years and four months for this sentence.

Judge Angela Davis sentenced Jaime Heredia to 10 years for two counts of reckless homicide. Five years will be spent in jail.

In July 2022, Heredia, a U.S. Marines recruiter, was speeding while driving a government-issued vehicle going 78 mph on a 40 mile per road at the corner of East 56th Street and Glenn Road. He was intoxicated.

Heredia hit 51-year-old kindergarten teacher Ashley Lansdell and her husband 56-year-old Grant. Both later died from their injuries.

Court documents say Heredia called another marine to help him get rid of alcohol bottles after the accident instead of rendering aid to the Lansdells.

Heredia pleaded guilty last month.

Patrick Ross, Ashley’s father, reacted to the sentencing.

“You never get what you want. That’s the best we got,” Bret Lansdell, Grant’s brother, said. “You always want more, but its the time the state allows. That’s the shame of it.”

At the hearing, Ashley’s father held back tears. He told the court no new memories will ever be made of his daughter.

“No more getting father’s day cards years in a row. No video of Ashley’s classroom. No more updates of progress in school,” Patrick said.

Ross, who is in his 60s, and his wife uprooted their lives after the accident to live in Indiana to raise their grandchild, Mia (Ashley’s only child and Grant’s stepchild). Mia was 16 when her parents died.

In the victim statement letter, Mia said she had to grow up fast. Her parents never saw her graduate or go to college. She was her mom’s emergency contact, so she had to decide when to stop life support.

Ross describes Ashley as a loving mother, teacher, and daughter. The couple was married for 11 years, and they left behind four children.

Grant’s daughter Julie said it’s been a difficult two years waiting for this day.

“While his family can visit and write him letters, my family is writing eulogies,” Julie said.

Grant’s brother, who fondly remembers him as a musician who loves his trombone, looked right at Heredia when he said, “You will no longer be called or be considered a marine. Never say you’re part of us.”

Heredia showed remorse during the hearing.

“After the accident, I ask God ‘Why?’ It probably would have been better if I had died. I not only destroyed your family, but mine,” Heredia said.

Heredia has no prior criminal record. The judge ordered Heredia to undergo an alcohol treatment program. He will be allowed to return to South Carolina to be with his family during his probation. He has a wife who lives in South Carolina, two young children, and a baby on the way.

One family member told News 8 this is not closure. This is the end of the trial, but there’s still more healing to be done.