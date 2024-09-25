Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood gets lead pipes replaced

This is one of the lead pipes being replaced in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of homes in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their dangerous lead pipes replaced by Citizens Energy Group.

More than 3,000 homes in the neighborhood will have holes dug in the street to replace the lead pipe service lines that feed water into the house.

Onyette Hamiter has lived in the neighborhood for 27 years. She looked on as crews replaced her lead pipe service lines.

“It’s a wonderful thing to happen for my grandchildren,” Hamiter said.

Now, she knows her grandchildren will be safe from the dangers of lead pipes.

“We know it causes brain damage and kidney damage and learning disabilities,” said Brian Rockensuess, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. “If you Google what happens when you ingest lead, the list goes on and on.”

I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher spoke with four people who live in the neighborhood. They all said this project is long overdue.

“Did you guys feel like your neighborhood was forgotten, or being left behind,” Fisher said.

“For years, yes we have,” Hamiter said.

“Yeah, we’ve been overlooked throughout the years, but I think with this, This is very important to the health and the future,” said Delma Williams.

Citizens Energy Group secured funding to replace the lead pipes that snake their way through the neighborhood. That means none of this work impacts rate prices or the pocketbooks of people who live here.

“I’m glad that it’s happening. It’s never too latem and we’re just grateful,” Williams said.

After the work in this neighborhood is done, which could takes years, one of the neighborhoods that is next on the list to get lead pipes replaced is Near Northside.