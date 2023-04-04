McCormick’s Creek State Park closed after deadly tornado hits

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Department of Natural Resources has confirmed two people died as a result of a Friday night tornado.

McCormick’s Creek State Park is closed through at least the end of the week, depending on the weather.

In the hundreds of thousands of acres of the state park, the tornado really centered on its campground, said Lt. Angela Goldman, a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

McCormick’s Creek State Park is not the place it was last week. Hundreds of acres of forest have been reduced to piles of snapped, twisted and uprooted trees. The road cutting through one of the camping areas is barely passable.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-3 tornado had winds at nearly 140 mph. The tornado touched down in the middle of the park, killing Brett and Wendy Kincaid, of Rossville.

Goldman told I-Team 8, “You can look around and see just how savage Mother Nature can be. It is critical if you are going to camp, if you are going to be out here certainly in an RV or a tent, it is imperative you are weather-aware.”

Storm sirens are in the park and many of its buildings, and the comfort stations and public restrooms are designed to provide some protection for severe weather.

The campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park took the brunt of the storm. The buildings in that area remain intact with only minor roof damage. The tornado hit the park just after 11 p.m. Friday and caught some people in the park unprepared.

Goldman said, “If you are in a tent, at least get into your car. If you are in an RV or a camper, get into your car, and, if anything else, get low to the ground get away from the trees.”

The Department of Natural Resources is closing the campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park until at least April 30. The lodge will reopen this weekend. The cleanup is going to take several weeks. If you have reservations for any facility at the park, the Department of Natural Resources encourages people to call before coming to the park.

