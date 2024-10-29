Modified bacteria could change future of farming

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Genetically modified bacteria could change the future of farming across our country.

If scientists in the lab at Purdue University can produce the right bacteria it could reduce, or replace, the amount of chemicals and fertilizers needed to grow crops.

In a lab at Purdue, a machine shakes tiny vials of liquid, helping genetically modified bacteria grow.

Dr. Leopold Green, associate professor and researcher at Purdue, says what the team is trying to do is taking what the bacteria do natively and trying to improve what the plant’s outputs are. “That can help the plant take in nitrogen and grow stronger and faster,” he said.

This could replace or reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers, which are expensive to make and produce greenhouse gases.

“Where we’re getting the fertilizer is super energy intensive,” said Roland Wilhelm, an assistant professor of agronomy at Purdue. “A lot of that energy is being produced in dirty ways, so that contributing to climate change.”

By replacing the fertilizer with modified bacteria, farmers can spray fewer chemicals on their fields. “It’ll help reduce the amount of herbicide that you have to apply on a year to year basis,” said Wilhelm.

The issue right now is getting the science in the lab to translate to the field. “Getting it to translate to the field is often, one, the most important step, but also the most challenging step,” said Dan Quinn, an assistant professor of agronomy and an extension corn specialist.

“We might see it in the lab, we might see it the greenhouse. You bring it to the field and then often cases it’s really variable, or we don’t see it,” he added.

Despite that challenge, the researchers in the lab are optimistic.

“I don’t think we’re too far away,” said Green.