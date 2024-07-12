Mom blames fireworks for starting blaze that damaged her home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrea Gilmore lost her home after living there for seven months.

“It’s hard. It’s hard seeing my daughter, her senior year coming up. She should not have to think about being homeless.”

Gilmore said on Thursday that a fire started Friday night on the porch.

What was once a patio is now boarded up.

The heat curled the metal siding on the house. One metal section looked like melted cheese.

The roof is completely black.

Debris is everywhere.

Gilmore says her 17-year-old daughter, who called 911, got out through the back door. Her other granddaughter is also safe, but the fire killed three of her cats.

Indianapolis Fire Department tells News 8 the fire was ruled to be “accidental-undetermined” due to a lack of evidence.

But, Gilmore says, the fire was intentional. She blames teenage boys setting off fireworks on people’s porches.

“I think it was intentional, because, like I said, they have been doing this for a whole week, and, on my neighbors’ porch, she has so much firecracker debris. Accidental is one (day), not days of throwing firecrackers at somebody’s house.”

Another neighbor Tyler Snyder echoed Gilmore. “The next day, one of their neighbors had said that somebody’s son or something that lives around here set a firework off on their porch, and then that’s how it caught on fire.”

Gilmore says she might know who the teen might be but prefers not to disclose the youth’s name. She says no one has reached out or apologized. “I’m upset and I’m trying to move through it with grace.”

Meanwhile, Gilmore and her family are living in a hotel. She says the American Red Cross is helping. Although she is traumatized, she is continuing to work as a hairstylist to cope with the devastation. A fundraiser was organized for Gilmore on GoFundMe, she says.