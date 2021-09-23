I-Team 8

Mom struggles to feed kids without IRS Child Tax Credit payment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As thousands of parents are still waiting on their September Child Tax Credit payments from the IRS, Stevie Moors, a mom of five, says her family is skating on thin ice as they try to survive without the $1,100 supplement.

“I’m failing my school. I’m getting behind on my school because I’m trying to figure out how am I going to feed my kids,” says Moors. “Because we really don’t have food.”

Moors is an Indiana resident. Her husband is stationed in Georgia on a military base.

Moors says her family received payments for July and August, but they’re still waiting on September. She says the payments gives her family some breathing room between her husband’s military checks.

“Food prices are just going up and they’re not stopping,” says Moors, who has a 7-month old baby. “It affects a lot. Diapers for him — (they raised the price by) 5% in June.”

Moors says she has called the IRS and even commented on their Facebook page but hasn’t been able to get a definitive answer. The IRS has appeared to turn off commenting on some of their Facebook posts.

They released this statement on Friday:

“We hear you. The IRS is currently looking at instances where some individuals have not yet received their September Child Tax Credit payments, and we will share more information as soon as possible.”

According to CNN, the IRS distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week but understands some parents are still missing their payments. It also noted that these parents may not be able to see the status of the payment on the IRS’ child tax credit portal.

“They’re not giving nobody answers as to where our money is,” says Moors. “How is this going to affect (us) when we go to file our taxes? How are we going to prove we didn’t get that money? Because mine doesn’t show ‘process’ (on my portal).”

Moors says one of her children is autistic, so expenses can add up quickly. She says without any concrete answer, she’s left asking one question: “Where’s our money?”