Mom wants justice after 5-month-old is mauled by dog

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — On June 9, Ashley Turner told I-Team 8 she dropped off her 5-month-old son with a babysitter.

“I dropped him off at 7:30 a.m. By 10:30 a.m. that morning, I was getting a phone call saying he was attacked by the dog,” said Turner, who described the dog as a full-grown German Sheppard.

When she asked the babysitter what happened, “The only thing that she said to me is that everybody was sleeping, apparently, and that he didn’t scream or cry when it happened, so she didn’t hear him,” Turner said.

I-Team 8 reporter Kody Fisher asked, “So, you really don’t know how long the dog was attacking him?”

“I don’t know what exactly happened to my kid and nobody will give me any answers. All I know is his life is changed forever because of the carelessness of one person,” said Turner.

Her son Cade was flown by helicopter to Riley Children’s hospital in Indianapolis. There, doctors amputated the rest of his knee, but were able to save the lower part of his leg,

“They flipped his ankle joint, so instead of it bending like an ankle, it now bends like our knee does,” Turner said.

Turner never thought something like this would happen.

“I thought I could trust her, yeah. She’s watched both of my kids since I started working,” Turner said.

The Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office told I-Team 8 they will be meeting with the police detective handling the case in the coming days.

After that, they’ll decide if the babysitter will face charges.

“She deserves to pay some consequences for what she allowed happen to my son,” Turner said. “It’s not as simple as the dog bit him and she controlled the situation. No, the dog was eating my son before she got to him.”

Fisher asked, “In your mind, there is no doubt that this was a child neglect situation?”

“Oh absolutely,” Turner said.

I-Team 8 called the Decatur County Animal Control Director to find out what happened to the dog, but have not gotten a call back at the time this story aired.