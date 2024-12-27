Morgan Co. couple charged with human trafficking once celebrated for adopting

Sonja and Brian Stafford, both 60, of Morgan County, Indiana. The couple were arrested and charged with a combined 121 counts of child molestation, strangulation, human trafficking, and multiple other charges dating as far back as 2011. (Provided Photos/Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Morgan County couple facing more than 120 combined charges including human trafficking, neglect, and molestation, were once celebrated for their decision to adopt.

As I-Team 8 reported Thursday, Brian and Sonja Stafford were charged for dozens of crimes involving 11 victims, beginning in 2011 and spanning for more than a decade.

In 2016, they were the subject of a feature story in a local newspaper covering their adoption of 11 children, mostly from Florida. At the time of the article, the children ranged from 5 to 17 years old.

The story celebrated the empty nester’s decision to adopt, welcoming the children to their 23-acre farm in Martinsville.

Sonja Stafford was quoted by the Reporter-Times, saying, “For a while I was wondering what my purpose was for this world, I didn’t feel I had met it. I have a heart to give, a heart to do. I felt like I had so much I wanted to put it somewhere.”

Sonja’s 62 charges include accusations that she strangled some victims, and kept at least eight from talking to police in 2020. Among Brian’s 59 charges, prosecutors claim he molested at least four minors under his care.

The Staffords divorced earlier this year. Their next court date is in March, with a jury trial scheduled in June.

A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Child Services told I-Team 8 that DCS cooperated with local law enforcement in their investigation but could not disclose specific details.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: