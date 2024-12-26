Morgan County couple face over 100 combined child molestation, trafficking charges

Sonja and Brian Stafford, both 60, of Morgan County, Indiana. The couple were arrested and charged with a combined 121 counts of child molestation, strangulation, human trafficking, and multiple other charges dating as far back as 2011. (Provided Photos/Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County man and his wife face over 50 charges each relating to child molestation, human trafficking, and neglect of a dependent.

Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges against Brian and Sonja Stafford, both 60, for 121 combined counts relating to child molestation, strangulation, and multiple other acts against children dating as far back as 2011.

A timeline listed in court documents detail the crimes committed against at least 11 victims. The relationships between the victims and the Staffords was not clear.

The couple was due in court Thursday afternoon for a hearing.

They were not listed as inmates in the Morgan County jail as of 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Online court records show Brian’s bond was set at $60,000 surety or $4,000 cash. A bond for Sonja has not been set.

Prosecutors say the Staffords will only be released on bail if they have been served with no contact orders.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information once available.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: