Morgan County couple face over 100 combined child molestation, trafficking charges
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County man and his wife face over 50 charges each relating to child molestation, human trafficking, and neglect of a dependent.
Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges against Brian and Sonja Stafford, both 60, for 121 combined counts relating to child molestation, strangulation, and multiple other acts against children dating as far back as 2011.
A timeline listed in court documents detail the crimes committed against at least 11 victims. The relationships between the victims and the Staffords was not clear.
The couple was due in court Thursday afternoon for a hearing.
They were not listed as inmates in the Morgan County jail as of 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Online court records show Brian’s bond was set at $60,000 surety or $4,000 cash. A bond for Sonja has not been set.
Prosecutors say the Staffords will only be released on bail if they have been served with no contact orders.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information once available.
Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788
- National Domestic Violence Hotline en español: 800-799-7233 o texto “START” al 88788
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385
- Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
- La Plaza Indy
- The Julian Center
- Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673