Driving with Christmas lights on vehicles is illegal

(WISH) — It’s the season for holiday lights, but motorists might want to think twice before they deck out their cars.

They may be fined $139.50.

Indiana State Police posted a public service announcement that Christmas lights hung on vehicles pose a public safety risk. They say it’s illegal and a distraction for drivers.

“It hinders visibility of break lights and other lights on the vehicle, such as turn signals, break lights, headlights,” said Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police’s post in Lowell in northwest Indiana.

Fifield has seen an increase of lit vehicles possibly because of social media.

The colorful lights break Indiana laws about lighting and state safety standards.

From the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Andy Fisher agreed. “It could be dangerous for multiple reasons. First responders, fire departments, police, EMS, we all use color lights to show difference between us and the regular motoring public.”

Fisher says drivers may mistake festive vehicles for first responders and stop in the middle of the road or shoulder, and possibly cause an accident.

Despite the reasoning, the public announcement was not so well received.

Fifield said, “There’s been a backlash. My new nickname is Sgt. Grinch. Someone dropped off a new license plate last night here. I guess I gotta put it in my car.”

Ryan Jackson, owner of automotive company Action Jacks, had his own response. “Bah humbug. It seems like the state is trying to be a Grinch. I understand there’s laws and codes for the state, but my reaction is there’s many distracted drivers.”

He says Christmas lights on houses and cellphones are already a distraction, what’s one more thing? He’s already installed lights on five vehicles. He knows it’s illegal to drive them, but it’s not stopping him.

“At the point where we start cracking down on Christmas lights, where does that stop?”

Jackson says he hasn’t gotten a fine yet, but he’s willing to pay.

He’s also warned his clients of the consequences to driving their lit vehicle.

Besides, he says, it’s only until Christmas. “We’re just bringing smiles and Christmas cheer to people who might not be cheerful.”

Fifield pushes back. “It has nothing to do with ruining people’s holidays. It’s all about safety.”

WISHTV.com first reported on the holiday lights trend on Tuesday.