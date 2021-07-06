I-Team 8

Muncie couple evicted from home city deems unsafe

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Cindy Crawley sits on her front porch with a stack of legal papers resting on her lap.

She says she and her husband moved into a house on Eighth Street in Muncie on July 4, 2020. The house didn’t have a working furnace or air-conditioning system. According to the Muncie Building Commissioner’s Office, the house has been listed as unsafe for eight years.

“And we went all winter without heat as did the previous tenants,” Crawley said. “I tried to get them over here too. Nothing has been fixed. We have drywall missing from the ceilings. The porch is getting ready to cave in.”

The owner of the house is Evelyn Pierre. News 8 tried to ask her what plans she has for making repairs. She refused to answer any questions and drove off without saying a word.

The Muncie Building Commissioner’s Office told News 8 Pierre has four other properties listed as unsafe, although it’s unclear if anyone actually lives in those.

“We’ve got to go to court with the building commissioner here in Muncie because they are going to court to have this house torn down because it is unsafe,” Crawley said.

Last winter, Crawley says her electric bill was close to $1,000 a month. She and her husband are on a fixed income and had to made a choice: Stop paying rent or go without food and heat. They choose to not pay rent. By June, the couple owed their landlord $6,000 in back rent. Crawley says the landlord would not accept rent assistance from the township trustee or COVID-19 rental assistance. She says they demand cash.

There is an eviction moratorium in place until the end of July to keep landlords from evicting renters who have suffered job loss during the pandemic, but there are exceptions.

On July 1, Crawley and her husband were evicted and their belongings were put out on the street. According to court records, the pandemic eviction moratorium had partially insulated Crawly and her husband from being evicted months ago.

Inside the house, Crawly had a least 15 cats and one dog and there are significant code violations. Drywall is missing from ceiling, pipes are leaking and electrical outlets are exposed. Additionally, kitchen cabinets are falling off the wall and the heating and air-conditioning system does not work.

Crawly says the cats were not an issue to her eviction. However, the health department and animal control both had open cases listed on this property. She told News 8 a raccoon attacked and killed one of her kittens through a hole in the kitchen floor.

Courtney Walker is the property coordinator for the Building Commissioner’s Office. She says her department is very familiar with Crawley’s house and the property owner.

“The health department and the animal shelter has cases against this property now as well. That’s one of the reasons why we’re modifying it to a demo order,” Walker said.

On July 8, the Building Commissioner’s Office will hold a hearing to have the house demolished. They say they have a huge list of properties that are considered unsafe or have been ordered demolished. The house is likely going to be ordered demolished.

“Hopefully the tenants we will be out before then and we can get the owners to take extreme measure, whether that is to completely rehab it or demo it, or the city will take care of it,” Walker said.

But it could take years for that to happen. And there is nothing keeping the landlord from renting the house to someone else.