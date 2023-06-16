Nationwide cyberattacks’ impact on Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Questions are being raised on if Indiana is impacted by the nationwide cyberattack.

The Indiana Office of Technology told I-Team 8 the state doesn’t use the software that was targeted during this hack, but they’re checking all of their third-party vendors who work with the state to see if they were compromised.

“My guess what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Scott Shackelford, executive director of the Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research at Indiana University.

Shackelford has been following the hacking story.

He says the main concern is your personal information being compromised, which could lead to your identity being stolen.

“Once that information is out there, unfortunately, it’s out there forever. The internet’s written in ink,” said Shackleford.

It might not help with this exact situation, but Shackleford says Indiana is working to improve it’s cybersecurity with help from two of the biggest universities in the state.

“IU and Purdue are working with the Indiana Office of Technology to do 342 cybersecurity assessments over the next four years to get a much better view for how we’re doing as a state on protecting Hoosier information,” said Shackleford.

While we wait to find out if Indiana agencies were impacted through their work with third-party vendors, Shackleford said you can freeze your credit with the credit reporting agencies to make it harder for people to open up account and buy things with your information.