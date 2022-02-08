I-Team 8

Neighbors on Indianapolis east side wait on streets to be plowed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government representatives say contractors, for the most part, finished their work snowplowing the side streets over the weekend.

However, some people told I-Team 8 on Monday that not only has the city not plowed their streets, but the city has never come in past years.

“This is a forgotten zone,” says John Stanbery, who lives near East 21st and North Leland Avenue. “We don’t matter up here.”

Stanbery says he’s lived in his house for 21 years and has never seen a city snowplow come through the neighborhood. Other neighbors told I-Team 8 the same thing.

“There’s literally ice that’s built up to a foot to 14 inches (and) chuckholes that deep,” Stanbery said. “So you go from a nice ridge into a chuckhole all the way across the road (and) all the way back, trying to get your car under control, and the city doesn’t do anything to the streets.”

Stanbery says neighbors have often helped each other with shoveling their sidewalks, but says they just wait for the snow to melt on the streets. “We’re tough, resilient, we’ll do what we need to do, regardless of what the city does.”

Ben Easley, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, says with over 200 trucks working throughout the weekend and some still on the streets Monday, the work is nearly complete. He admits, however, that some streets may have been missed for various reasons.

“If it was an instance, in particular, where there were really tight residential streets, especially in the older parts of town, where a plow truck may have thought that they were going to do damage to people’s cars, they may have missed that block,” Easley said.

Easley says the city only pays contractors to do a single pass through a street. He says the team on Monday morning was debriefed on areas for improvement.

“In the future, we can certainly look at engaging the full force of contractors even earlier on the day right after the snowfall stops.”

Public Works representatives say if city residents believe their street was not plowed by the weekend, they are encouraged to call the Mayor’s Action Center hotline at 317-327-4622 or go to indy.gov/requestindy.