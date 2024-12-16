New bill would try to fix backlog of rape test kits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana lawmaker is trying to fix the problems that led Indiana to have 6,600 untested rape test kits.

The new law would be the first step in getting that number to zero and getting justice for survivors.

The legislation would create a yearly written report detailing the backlog of rape kits. Right now, that sort of report doesn’t exist, so law makers don’t have all the data to make decisions on how to fix the problem.

“We operate in silos and so the very best thing to do is to take away our silos and to come together and to thoughtfully understand an issue. That’s what this proposal is. It’s not a blame game,” said Democrat Representative Victoria Garcia Wilburn.

During a committee meeting in-between legislative sessions an advocacy group showed Rep. Garcia Wilburn, and some of her colleagues, a nation wide map that put the problem into context.

While Indiana had several thousand untested rape kits, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin all have zero untested kits.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office supports the proposed legislation because they know what a delay in having a rape kit tested means for the survivor.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, so if we’re waiting to get results of forensic tests before we make a decision that’s how much longer before we can even file charges and get things going in the first place,” said Joshua Kocher, Hamilton County chief deputy prosecuting attorney

The Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears also supports the legislation, “We need to know the scope of the issue and I think it’s important before the legislators make a choice or make a decision, as it relates to funding. What needs to be done? You need to have these data points. You need to have this information gathered,” he said.

“It is very important, so then it’s like ‘what’s the right amount to spend on it,’ while you’re also balancing it against all of the other things that the government has to spend their resources on,” Kocher said.

If the legislation passes and the annual report is created, lawmakers would know where money would make the biggest impact on the backlog.

“That could be anything from addressing rape kits, addressing the crime labs, addressing the work force shortages,” Wilburn said.

The new legislative session begins on Jan. 8.