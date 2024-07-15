New IMPD leader wants to take major step in community engagement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Addressing youth violence, that’s the job of the man in charge of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s community engagement and outreach bureau.

“So often as adults, we do a lot of talking and not a lot of listening. So let’s get the youth in the rooms to let their guards down and have a conversation with them and see what they need from us.”

Listening is part of Maj. Corey Mims foundation as he leads the team at IMPD’s community engagement and outreach for the first time. Mims gained that foundation through his personal interaction with police as a young boy. Raised by a single mom at young age, she enrolled him in a police and youth athletic league in Indianapolis and that eventually shaped him to be man and the police officer he is today.

Mims said, “A lot of those coaches are males, and one of my first male role models — I don’t have any law enforcement in my family — seeing them work, seeing their dedication, set the foundation for me as a young child.”

Mims wants to pass along the values of respect, responsibility and hard work to the next generation of young adults. He says it’s also about teaching children and teens about conflict resolution and doing so at times without the use of a police uniform.

“It’s important for the kids to see us not in uniform but as people because that’s who we are, we’re human,” Mims said.

Some of the free programs include a teen academy, where teens experience a watered down version of police training. There’s also the Police Athletic and Activities League, which includes different types of sports including basketball and football. Since it was established in the 1940s, IMPD has impacted thousands of kids.

Mims said, “It’s unfortunate when were called to different situations. It’s usually in the worse times. There aren’t times to have those positives interactions.”

Mims wants to change the narrative that cops are there only when bad things happen. They’re part of the community, too.

“I’m looking forward to our journey together,” he said, “I’m looking forward to you all and have a conversation to understand how we can better deal with youth violence in our city.”

Two upcoming events include the Back to School on July 20, where IMPD officers will hand out free backpacks with school supplies, and the Play Like a Girl basketball clinic on July 27 with WNBA Rushia Brown aims to empower young girls. Practice for the Indy PAL cheer/dance season will start Wednesday. The events are free to the public.