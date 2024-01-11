New owners to rebrand campground as LGBTQ+ friendly with clothing-optional area

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — The new owners of the Honey Bear Hollow Campground will be rebranding the facility and catering to members LGBTQ+ community.

The campground also will include a clothing-optional area.

On April 1, the campground will reopen as Misthaven Resort.

“We’re excited,” said owner Dennis Day.

Day and a business partner bought the campground in May with the idea of the rebrand in mind. They wanted to create a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community because they are underrepresented and underserved.

The new clothing-optional area of the campground will be near the pool and be enclosed by a privacy fence.

The owners admitted to getting backlash from the community over their rebrand. “We have such a positive outlook that the backlash we have received has been offset by the just as empowering positive feedback,” Day told I-Team 8 on Thursday.

The April 1 reopening of the campground will come a week before the solar eclipse.

“We don’t intend this to be a ho-hum campground. We want to move LGBTQ camping into the 21st century,” Day said.

The campground is located about a mile northwest of the U.S. 24 and U.S 31 interchange in Miami County. That’s near the Peru Municipal Airport and about 4 miles northwest of Peru.