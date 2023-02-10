I-Team 8

Nonprofit’s database compares sexual assaults at universities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nonprofit End Rape on Campus has premiered a database that allows people to compare statistics on sexual assaults at universities across the United States.

Only six universities in Indiana are represented in the database, but the organization that created it tells I-Team 8 that it’s working to add more.

The interactive map allows people to compare rape, fondling, stalking, domestic violence, and dating violence statistics from 2018 to 2020.

Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University, Ball State University, the University of Southern Indiana, Goshen College, and IU Northwest are the Indiana schools included in the data.

Among those schools, Purdue had the highest average enrollment and also the most rapes, 70, from 2018-2020. Indiana University Bloomington had the second-highest average enrollment and had the second-most amount of rapes, 68, during that time period.

Beth White, president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, told I-Team 8, “I feel like these numbers are low compared to what’s actually happening.”

White explained the numbers might not tell the whole story. “Sexual assault, specifically when we’re talking about young people, is the most underreported crime that we experience.”

End Rape on Campus’ leaders told I-Team 8 compiling the information into one place was not easy. Kenyora Parham, executive director of End Rape on Campus, “Whenever you’re looking for this information it’s scattered across federal databases. It’s hard to find on different websites on colleges and universities where you have to go through webpages upon webpages just to simply find one piece of information at times.”

Why aren’t private universities, such as Notre Dame and Butler, included? Parham said, “It just it takes a lot of time for our volunteers to crowdsource and fact check the data that we’re deriving.”

The goal is to eventually add as many universities as possible. “Our hope is to add at least 2,000 schools by the end of the year,” Parham said.

End Rape on Campus’ volunteers will continue to update the database yearly as new data becomes available. The nonprofit hopes prospective students use the database as part of their college choice decisions. Parham said, “Our hope is that we’re revolutionizing the conversations that are happening in the household that allows that student to make a more holistic and informed decision.”

The leader of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking says parents should also use the database as a conversation starter with their kids about sexual assault.

I-Team 8 reached out to all six colleges in Indiana included in the database. The University of Southern Indiana said they would send a statement by the end of next week. The others universities did not respond with a statement by 5 p.m. Friday.