Northern Indiana company uses inflation-based wage adjustment to keep workers

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The labor market is tight and inflation has been taking more — percentage wise — from paychecks since 1981.

In an attempt to fight the revolving door of new employees, a Goshen company is adjusting wages to match inflation.

“We don’t want our employees to lose ground on their earnings based on the inflationary issues that are surrounding us right now” Troy Burns of Viewrail said.

This week, Viewrail laid out a wage adjustment plan so salaries can keep pace with inflation. Burns is part of the leadership team at the company, which makes high-end residential stairs and rails.

Viewrail has close to 350 employees, most of whom work in northern Indiana.

Like so many companies, Viewrail has tried to put a stop to the revolving door of workers. At the end of last year, the company raised starting salaries for production positions to $25 an hour and felt like it needed to do more.

“One of the main things we are trying to do, honestly, is combat this idea of ‘flight,’ so to speak, where everyone is leaving a job because the next one is offering another 25 cents or offering a signing bonus of $250 and this rotation of employee base is just killing so many of our manufacturing industries,” Burns said.

The cost of hiring and training new employees every couple of months is a drain on resources. Viewrail is betting the added upfront cost will lead to increased retention and — ultimately — higher production.

“I think raising wages are a good thing,” Kyle Anderson an economist at Indiana University, said. “They help people. They are good for the economy. “So what we want to see are workers who are producing more, getting paid more, but maybe cost are not going up that much because they are more productive.”

Burns says the company will pass on the added expense to customers. He expects a 5% increase on the highest-end products.

Viewrail will increase wages at the end of the first quarter, and once inflation drops, the increases will stay in place.