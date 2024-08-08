Opioid epidemic disproportionately kills Black Americans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Every life is precious. We want everyone to find recovery, but we know they can’t find it if they’re dead,” said Charlotte Crabtree, diversity and outreach program manager for Overdose Lifeline.

Overdose Lifeline is partnering with IU’s School of public health.

Overdose Lifeline looked at four Indianapolis zip codes prior to 2022, and found on average Black people make up about 50% of the population, but 70% of overdose deaths.

Since 2022, they found a 25% drop in overdose deaths. Crabtree calls that promising, but says more can be done.

“What can we do? What is my part to it? How can I contribute because it’s a community problem, and it’s going to take a community to solve it,” Crabtree said.

Overdose Lifeline said they gave out more than 250,000 Narcan or Naloxone doses last year, and this year, they aim to distribute more. Community engagement is one way to curb overdose deaths.

“We’re focusing on education, naloxone distribution, making sure we have Naloxone boxes installed throughout the community,” Crabtree said.

The emergency overdose kits around town contain free Naloxone. Another way they hope to address that is through community townhalls, which can address questions, educate, and be a listening space.

Team member Claire Anton goes out into the community to hand out harm reduction kits.

“Always carry Naloxone,” Anton said. “You never know who you come across. it’s a resource you can use to save a life.”

In Indiana, anyone can administer naloxone to someone who overdoses. Those who administer naloxone are protected from prosecution under Aaron’s Law and the Overdose Good Samaritan Law.

The next free town hall will be Aug. 17 at Martin University, and the organizers are expecting about 250 people there.