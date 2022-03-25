I-Team 8

Parents feared son had a device planted in his head according to new documents released in Zionsville stand-off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to court documents, Nicholas Schuhler’s father told police that he and his wife were tired of people having their son under control, and that someone had planted a nuero -transmitter in his son, and had been controlling him over the past year.

The father said he had a device that could detect these devices and it was alerted when he scanned his son’s head.

Boone County sheriff Captain Jason Reynolds was part of the negotiation team that spoke to Schuhler’s parents.

“I personally had conversations with them to let them know I’m going to do everything I can to get your son out in a safe manner and the father tells me that. I’m like okay I hear you, but what is that going to do for us right now?” Capt Reynolds said.

Schuhler had pointed a gun at a newspaper delivery driver who called the police. He was in the middle of an emotional crisis over the death of a girlfriend.

When Zionsville police arrived, Schuhler refused to leave the house and his parents told police there were firearms in the house.

Schuhler refused to talk with police on the phone, so they sent in a robotic drone. Schuhler grabbed it and put it in the refrigerator, then police sent in another drone which he grabbed and threw out the window.

“And really the drone, even before he put it out the window, one, it is confirmation that he is still alive, and we are still trying to communicate with him,” said Reynolds.

It gave the police an idea of which room he was in.

Police fired several rounds of a tear gas type grenade into the house.

The gas from the grenade moved him from one room to the next.

Eventually three police officers entered the house and Schuhler pointed his gun at them.

A Whitestown cop attempted to fire his rifle, but the gun jammed.

Schuhler went into another room, put down his gun, and after a brief struggle he surrendered a few minutes later.

Schuhler has been in and out of the Boone County jail a couple times. Captain Reynolds hopes this incident will be their last encounter with him.

“I want him to get the help he needs, and I think having that resolution that day helped, so maybe we can. I don’t want to see anything else happen,” Reynolds said.

Investigative Reporter Richard Essex reached out to Schuhler’s family and they have not returned his calls.

Schuhler is being held in Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court in mid May.