Perry Meridian student recovers from unprovoked attack, attorney says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New details are emerging about the Sept. 12 attack of a student at Perry Meridian High School.

An attorney for the student tell I-Team 8 that he didn’t even see the punch coming. A gash was left across the student’s forehead. The parents say the injury required stitches.

The attorney called on Perry Township Schools to improve their policies to keep kids in the district safe.

Attorney Tammy Meyer said, “There is just an atmosphere of violence at this school against teachers, against other students. I mean, you guys reported earlier in the year about a substitute teacher that was brutally attacked by a student, and so it’s the whole atmosphere there that has got to change.”

This is one of the worst cases of school violence that the attorneys for the student have seen.

Meyer said, “This was totally unprovoked. He did not know this other kid, didn’t know who he was, and didn’t see him coming because he got clocked from behind.”

The student is recovering from his injuries, Meyer said. “He’s got injuries to the back of his head, his ribs, his neck, his face.”

The mom of the student who put the teen in the hospital emailed I-Team 8 after its first reports on the incident, and wrote, “There are always 2 sides to the story and this story isn’t correct and I don’t appreciate it.”

I-Team 8 called her and set up an interview with her for Thursday afternoon, but she did not show up.

Over the phone, the mom of the student who put the teen in the hospital said the incident was a fight, and that her son did not attack anyone.

Meyer disagreed. “The perpetrator came running down the hallway and just clocked him in the back of the head from behind. This perpetrator was out of juvenile detention before our child was even out of the hospital.”

I-Team 8 reached out to the district, which only shared a statement: “Perry Township Schools is always evaluating safety protocols. Until violence ceases to exist, we will continue to evaluate and improve safety protocols.”