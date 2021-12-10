I-Team 8

Pike Township reaches tentative deal with teachers, student still plans to leave district

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After months of negotiations between Pike Township and the Teacher’s Association on giving teachers a pay raise, Pike High School sophomore Raul Lopez Sanchez says he’s had enough.

“It’s not something I wanted to do,” said Sanchez. “If our school system can’t support us, a lot of students are going to start leaving.”

Sanchez says he attended Thursday night’s board meeting where Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter was not in attendance. A school board member told the audience at the meeting “We won’t comment any further on our negotiations tonight, nor will we comment on our superintendent or the superintendent’s status.”

I-Team 8 reached out to the school district to ask about the details of the tentative agreement.

In a statement, the district said: “The Pike Classroom Teachers Association will present the proposed contract to their members for ratification in a private meeting.”

Sanchez says his education has suffered during the negotiation process. He says nearly “30 teachers across the district, 91 instructional assistants, a few custodians and some on supporting staff” are all leaving. He says many of his fellow students don’t feel fully prepared for finals next week.

“We’re getting to a point that when we leave, we won’t be proud of Pike anymore.”

Pike Township says they will host a public meeting on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Central Elementary School to provide the public “with an overview of the proposed contract.”

I-Team 8 reached out to the Teacher’s Association for comment on the tentative agreement and has not heard back.