Plans underway for Grand Park Sports Complex expansion

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield officials are expanding their Grand Park Sports Campus, and it will take 10 years to roll out.

The new plan includes three main areas: Expansion of the Grand Park Event Center, an outdoor 10,000-seat championship stadium, and four ice rinks.

Jenell Fairman, director of economic development for the city of Westfield, said the expansion won’t change their brand.

“Our goal for this entire development is to cater to people who love sports,” Fairman said. “We’ve branded it a place for people who love sports.”

Initially, it was predicted that the complex would bring in 250,000 visitors annually, but Fairman said the latest study shows they got more than 5.5 million visitors annually. Officials say the campus is the 16th most visited sport center or arena in the country, following the United Center in Chicago. That growth is why they’re expanding.

“The opportunity to grow, and become an economic and entertainment destination including increasing our opportunity for hotels, restaurant businesses, retail,” Fairman said.

The expansion is a public and private partnership between the city of Westfield, and development groups Keystone and Card and Associates. Fairman says the cost is in the billions.

To the north of the campus will be a hotel and the outdoor stadium. The south includes the ice rinks, an urban beach with paddle boarding, retail, and canal walkways.

“The south end of the district is meant to be more recreational to rest and relax at the south end, and the north end of the site is more about the hustle and bustle of all the sports tournament,” Fairman said.

Additional features include an Olympic size podium, splash pads, and a Ferris Wheel. Fairman says the entire campus is walkable, with shuttle busses or trolleys that can transport people.

Phase 1 will begin this year. It includes breaking ground for the parking garage and hotel, and the completion of Indy 11 headquarters.

Tim Stone lives about five minutes away from the campus. He’s lived in the area for 25 years, and has seen the area develop from farm land to a sports arena. News 8 caught up with him during his daily walk inside the event center. He is thrilled with the expansion as a sports fan and a Westfield resident.

“It’s pretty exciting to bring people from all over the nation to Westfield, Indiana,” Stone said.