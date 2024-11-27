Avoid plastic containers when reheating Thanksgiving leftovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As you watch your Thanksgiving leftovers spinning around in your microwave this week, you should think about what container they’re spinning in.

You could be adding dangerous chemicals to your food if you’re using plastic containers.

Dr. Jennifer Freeman, a toxicology professor at Purdue University, said heated plastic containers are bad for your health because of what they leach out into your food, “Different chemicals that are found in the plastics known as plasticizers.”

Those type of chemicals are called BPA, Bisphenol A, and phthalates.

“These chemicals are endocrine disrupting chemicals, and they can imitate the hormone estrogen,” said Dr. Freeman.

Too much estrogen in your body is a bad thing.

“Neurological outcomes related to behavior, increased risk of obesity, immune disorders, or certain types of cancer,” Dr. Freeman said.

Plastic also runs the risk of melting, which puts micro plastics into the food. That is also bad for you.

“If they get into the body, your body’s going to recognize them as a foreign substance and it’s going to mount an immune response,” Dr. Freeman said.

It’s simple to avoid those bad chemicals from getting into your food, just use a glass container to reheat your food.