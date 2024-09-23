Police crack down on spinning with weekend arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department teamed up with Indiana State Police to crack down on street takeovers and spinning last weekend.

They arrested seven people and impounded four cars.

By towing the cars, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey fulfilled a promise he made last week when he said he would seize the cars of people engaged in street takeovers and spinning.

A blue Camaro with a yellow racing stripe on the back of a tow truck is one of the images from the weekend. On top of the arrests, police also seized two guns and wrote 40 tickets.

State police Sgt. John Perrine told I-Team the operation was a success by every measure, “We don’t measure that by how many arrests were made. We look more at how many arrests were not made.”

State police says a lot of cars that had previously taken over intersections doing doughnut were taken off the streets, but many of the drivers heard the warning from police that they would be arrested.

“Those drivers were behaving themselves and didn’t require any enforcement,” Perrine said.

Intel from legitimate car clubs is also a contributing factor in the success of the weekend. Perrine said, “Those are actually the first folks that are calling us when they hear of information because they don’t want themselves to get a bad name.”

Police have not released the names of anyone who was arrested over the weekend. Those arrests were likely not the last time someone lands behind bars for a street takeover, or spinning.

The IMPD chief said in a statement, “We will continue to investigate these incidents thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

