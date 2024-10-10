3 homes hit in ‘door kick challenge’; police call it dangerous

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The “door kick challenge” happens when someone kicks a stranger’s door, films it for social media, and flees the scene.

It’s a prank that could be fatal. Danville Police Department has issued a statement on social media referring to the “door kick challenge” as “dangerous” and “life-threatening.”

Someone kicked down Ronda Atkerson’s door at 5 a.m. June 22 and left a faint footprint. “It’s very dangerous. Had I shot through that front door, I don’t know who would have got shot.”

Her three grandchildren were in the house visiting when it happened, and her son heard the commotion.

Atkerson said, “It was just three hard kicks. He yelled at my grandson, ‘Tell Mema I’ll get her gun,’ and all he heard was crashing and banging.”

“Parents need to know where your children are especially after dark,” Atkerson said.

The prank has left a lasting impact. “It was scary. My grandchildren were a nervous wreck. I was a nervous wreck. Once they heard my son, they knocked everything off my front porch trying to get away.”

Danville police say three similar incidents happened on East and West Mill Street, which runs between Danville Community High School and South Cross Street in the Hendricks County seat.

One happened June 5, while the latest happened about 4 a.m. Oct. 4.

In all three cases, nothing was stolen, and no one entered the home. On of the doors suffered a broken latch.

Police warn that homeowners have the right to defend their homes, and at two of the three homes where the door kicks happened, the occupants were armed.

Police say none of the three homes had doorbell cameras.

Police have no suspects, but asked parents and neighbors to report any suspicious activities.