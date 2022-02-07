I-Team 8

Pothole season is underway in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If your road is still snow-covered and slick, there is a good chance you are not going to feel the potholes.

When your road is clear, the freeze and thaw starts to work on the roads; that is when the potholes start.

One of the first big potholes of the year has emerged on West 30th Street near Coffin Golf Course. In the eastbound lane, a big 4- to 5-inch drop is followed by a jarring edge back to level pavement. The speed limit is 30 mph, and the News 8 vehicle went through the pothole at more than half that speed. The hole is a good 3 feet across … and growing by the hour.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works’ Indy Pothole Viewer, this pothole was reported to the city at 8:34 a.m. Monday.

According to Public Works, the Indy Pothole Viewer has more than 1,200 potholes waiting for repair. The department prioritizes repairs by order they are reported, with the exception being multiple potholes on main roads.

“So, we are going to prioritize thoroughfares and secondary streets. We are going to be as efficient as possible to knock out many potholes as possible in a row before starting to get into some of those neighborhood streets that may only impact one of two folks on a cul-de-sac,” said Ben Easley, the spokesperson for Public Works.

After two mild winters, rims, tires and suspension parts going over Indianapolis streets have had a fairly smooth ride. The milder winters have given the department an opportunity to make lasting improvements to pothole-prone roads. Those repairs will be tested by last week’s winter storm and then the freeze-and-thaw that is expected this week.

Now it’s your turn to report potholes as they develop.

“Request Indy online or the Request Indy app is the best way to get those pot hole in front of us and you can call the mayors action center at their number and that makes it real to us that makes it trackable.” said Easley

The app is available for iPhone and Android devices.

If your car is damaged by hitting a pothole, the city will not reimburse any damages unless the pothole has been previously reported.