Purdue students want lawmakers to expand Indiana Lifeline Law

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two student leaders at Purdue University want to change the Indiana Lifeline Law.

The law gives legal protection to anyone who calls 911 to get an underage drinker medical attention. However, it does not protect the person needing medical attention.

The students are trying to lobby lawmakers at the Statehouse in Indianapolis to expand the law to give legal protection for everyone involved in the situation, including the person who needs medical attention.

Purdue Student Body President Jason Packard said, “A lot of students don’t know about the protections that they have, and they don’t seek medical help.”

Purdue Student Body Vice President Rebecca Siener said, “Students do hesitate in these circumstances because they aren’t familiar with the policy, or the person in need of medical attention isn’t protected.”

Packard told I-Team 8 he used to be an resident assistant at a dorm on campus. In that roll he was responsible for calling 911 if one of the students in the dorm needed medical attention because of alcohol poisoning, “This is something we saw a lot within the dormitories. Within Tarkington Hall that I worked in, we probably had to call for an ambulance multiple times every single weekend out of the semester.”

In 2012 when the Lifeline Law was introduced, it initially had full legal protections for everyone involved in the situation. “Unfortunately, this does get negotiated down and it only protects the caller and those who assist the caller,” Siener said.

Now, Packard and Siener are trying to break the stigma around the law and it’s impact on underage drinking.

Seiner said, “I think often what people use as a counterargument to this is that it incentivizes, or it encourages, underage drinking, but several studies have shown that reported underage drinking has gone down since implementing the Indiana Lifeline Law.”

Packard and Siener also want to work with students at other universities in the state to put pressure on the Legislature to expand the law.