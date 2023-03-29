Questions surround Kegan Kline child porn case plea agreement hearing Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kegan Kline’s lawyer wrote in this court filling that a plea deal had been made, the prosecutor wrote in this filing that a deal has not been reached. Both parties are expected in the court to hash out the details Thursday morning.

“Usually they will be on the same page as far as whether or not they have finalized the terms.” said Sonia Leerkamp, the former Hamilton County prosecutor.

Kegan Kline faces 25 child-porn charges after using the “anthony_ shots” social media profile to get nearly 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of underage girls.

Thursday’s hearing is officially a change of plea hearing, and Kline’s attorney has indicated he will plead guilty to at least some of the charges.

The prosecutor counters any guilty plea that comes without a plea agreement, and sentencing would be entirely up to the court.

“Nothing is a done deal until the sentencing has happened. I’m sure the judge is wanting to make sure he gets the defendant on record. He has advised him of all of his rights and that the judge and the defendant are clear on the terms and conditions that the defendant is agreeing to as part of the plea agreement.” said Leerkamp

Even the judge has expressed skepticism at what might happen in court. I-Team 8 has confirmed that Indiana State Police believe Kline used the social media profile to exchange messages with Libby German, one of two young girls found murdered in Delphi in February of 2017.

A transcript of a state police interview suggests Kline was exchanging messages with Libby, even discussing meeting up in the days before the killings.

Sources also tell I-Team 8 that Kline’s own words triggered the weeks long search of the Wabash River last year.

Sources tell I-team 8 that Kline told investigators they would find evidence in the river connected to the Delphi murders.

Court documents also indicate Kline and prosecutors were in negotiations about the child porn case at the same time, but never indicated an agreement was reached.

“Until you see the agreement in writing you don’t know whether there are other promises not to prosecute on other factual situations or agreements to dismiss other cases.” Leerkamp went on to say defendants have been known to change their mind even after a plea agreement is offered. The judge in this case has kept the May trial date on the calendar.