Records show only 1 of 4 Hoosiers charged in Capitol riot voted in 2020 election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8 has discovered all four Indiana men charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection could have voted in the last election, but only one did.

Another voted in the 2016 general election and another has never voted at all, but all four went to Washington to disrupt the election certification.

Jon Schaffer of Columbus, Indiana, the guy shown storming through the front doors of the Capitol with a can of bear spray, is the only one of the four Indiana men charged with storming the Capitol to have voted in the last general election.

According to documents uncovered by I-Team 8, Schaffer voted in 2020, but it had been 12 years since he last voted. According to his voting record, he did not vote in the 2016 general election.

Schaffer has been in front of a federal magistrate twice and has chosen to stay in federal custody.

Kash Kelly is registered to vote in Lake County. According to his voting record, he has never voted in any election. Kelly has not been charged with any federal crimes associated with the Capitol insurrection. He had been previously convicted of a federal drug crime and was free on bond but violated the conditions of the bond by attending former President Donald Trump’s speech without written permission from the court.

Kelly has made a name for himself as a conservative podcaster and outspoken supporter of Trump. But his voting record is blank: Kelly has never voted for any candidate in any election. He did enter the Capitol building, and his picture was posted on social media.

Israel Tutrow, of Greenfield, is a registered voter in Hancock County. And he did vote in the 2016 general election. According to his voting record, he did not vote in 2018 or in the 2020 general election.

The FBI posted a picture of Tutrow as he entered the Capitol. In the picture, he is wearing a black hat that says “TRUMP.” He was quickly identified by his facial hair and tattoos. Tutrow turned himself in to law enforcement.

Joshua Wagner is a registered voter in Johnson County. And according to his voting record, never voted for President Trump. He voted in the 2018 general election but skipped the 2016 and 2020 general elections. Wagner admitted to investigators that he was in the Capitol and was pictured as FBI Wanted No. 34.

Both Wagner and Tutrow are charged with four federal counts. The charges did not indicate the men physically damaged the building.

The voting record for all four men indicates none of them ever voted in a primary election.