I-Team 8

Report: Indiana not prepared for extreme winter weather, massive power outages could come

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest report released last week by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) says Indiana’s electrical grid is prepared for a normal winter season, but when it comes to unexpected extreme weather, it’s an entirely different playing field.

“It’s that extreme weather we need to be concerned about and not take our supply of electricity for granted,” NERC Manager of Reliability Assessments Mark Olson said.

Olson tells I-Team 8 it is imperative the state prepares so it avoids the massive power outages seen in Texas this past February.

“Texas really bore the brunt of the catastrophe earlier this year. I think it was a wake up call for the electric industry,” he said.

Olson says access to natural gas is as much a part of the problem as the state’s electricity being dependent on fuel availability is.

“The natural gas is supporting a variety of needs, from the space heating in people’s homes and businesses. But it’s also supporting the electricity generation. So we’ve got this condition where electricity supplies is dependent on natural gas availability,” he said.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is a utility grid based in Carmel. They gave I-Team 8 the following the statement: