Robots Roam Muncie Neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a question of new technology versus privacy with so-called gaming robots roaming the neighborhood streets of Lantern Place in Muncie, Indiana.

The company and the robots are called FrodoBots, small gaming robots that allow users from all around the world to control robots remotely and earn points. They complete various tasks, like puzzles and competitions, and gamers play in various cities around the world.

Jeff Hansard, a concerned neighbor said, “Next thing I know, these FrodoBots started appearing in the streets in the neighborhood.”

Jeff Hansard says he’s seen these roving robots 6-8 times in a course of a day.

“At first, I thought it was a novelty that would deter crime, but pretty quickly they became a concern for myself and other neighbors.”

There are no sidewalks in this neighborhood and robots roam the same street as cars do. While they do have mini blue flags on them, it may be unsuspecting to some drivers, cyclists, and residents.

Hansard became concerned when they started appearing really close to his home.

“They have cameras on them and they collect footage,” Hansard said. “The operators indicated that faces were blurred. However, if there’s one thing we learned, we can’t take their word for it.”

Other neighbors on the neighborhood chat mentioned it infringed on their privacy, particularly because they have kids and didn’t want any of their identity shared with random gamers around the world.

While the company is based in Florida, users can access the bots anywhere.

“Sometimes, it’s scary for people,” said Sara Gullion, a member of the Muncie City Council. “Sometimes, we don’t have anything to worry about, but people want to know so they can research it.”

Gullion added the FrodoBots operated without any policy or approval from the city of Muncie. She went on to say she had communication with the company and they may move to another location.

I-Team 8 reached out to FrodoBots, but they declined an interview at this time.

“Maybe the company should think about how they bring things in the community and have a discussion with the community prior to bringing it in,” Gullion said.