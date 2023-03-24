Rodent activity leads to food license suspension at Lawrence Walmart

LAWRENCE, IN (WISH) — A Lawrence Walmart’s food license has been suspended after rodent activity was reported in a consumer complaint Wednesday. The store is located on Pendleton Pike.

“We’re there constantly, and we have never seen anything like that,” explained Larita Conwell, a regular shopper at the store.

According to the complaint filed with the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD), “Mouse dropping present on the shelving in the food display area of the grocery and pet food area.” The store has been fined $500.

“I really don’t have many options because like I said, it’s one of the few stores that we have over here and it’s a superstore, so it carries everything that we need,” said Conwell.

Conwell says her cousin was shopping in the food aisle when she noticed what was going on.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Public Health Department gave I-Team 8 this statement:

“The food license will not be reinstated until the violations have been corrected and the establishment passes inspection by MCPHD.”

The department says a re-inspection of the store was conducted on Friday to see how the store is progressing with it’s violations.

“Most Walmart’s are surrounded by fields. It’s common knowledge that rodents live in fields. There should have been preventative actions already taken before you know where it’s located,” said Conwell.

I-Team reached out to Walmart for comment. A spokesperson gave this statement:

“The cleanliness and safety of our stores is a top priority. We have conducted a thorough third-party inspection to address the matter. We want to assure our customers that we will continue to prioritize their health in our stores and are working to immediately resolve this.”

MCPHD says they will provide an update after the reinspection is completed.