RSV on the rise in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise in Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it’s forcing some hospitals to implement visitor restrictions.

Dr. Christopher Doehring, of Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, spoke with News 8 about why this respiratory virus increases during winter months and what hospitals are doing to prevent its spread.

“Like most of the respiratory viruses, as the weather turns cooler and people spend more time inside and around each other, its a just a highly contagious respiratory virus,” Doehring said. “Like all respiratory viruses, we tend to see an increase in cases this time of year.”

Holiday get-togethers can help spread the virus.

“You start to see around Thanksgiving time, you start having families coming together,” Doehring said. “They’re spending times in doors and it’s multiple generations together. It’s a natural epidemiologic phenomenon.”

According to medical experts, RSV causes infections in the lungs. In healthy adults and older children, symptoms are mild, similar to the common cold.

RSV can be prevented by using good hygiene, such as washing hands and avoiding touching one’s face.

Doehring said babies, premature babies, and immunocompromised elderly adults can experience severe cough, shortness of breath, and pneumonia, or even death. Doehring recommends getting vaccinated.

“Once you have the symptoms or are under the weather, take the time to recover, heal, and minimize exposing others as best as you can,” Doehring said.

At Franciscan Health Hospital, masks and hand sanitizers stations are readily available to prevent the spread. Those under the age of 18 because younger visitors are more likely to spread respiratory viruses. Other hospitals in Marion County are doing the same.

Doehring says he has seen an increase of RSV cases, which is typical this time of year, but it’s not alarming.

“Certainly in our hospitals and around other hospitals in central Indiana, we’re not at a point where we’re overrun or overcrowded in our ICUs or emergency department,” Doehring said.