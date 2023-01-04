I-Team 8

Salesforce employee reduction: Will namesake tower keep its name?

FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2019, file photo, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff speaks during a news conference, in Indianapolis. Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, the latest job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending. The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are about 2,300 people that work for Salesforce in Indianapolis, the company has announced they are reducing their workforce by 10%.

One of the reasons is they hired too many people, according to Salesforce Chair and CO-CEO Marc Benioff.

“Salesforce here in Indianapolis has been an incredible community partner, engaged in the work we do and involved in the downtown,” Bob Schultz of Downtown Indy Inc. said.

Cutting the workforce at Salesforce comes with a cost. In a filing to the securities and exchange commission the company expects to take up to 2 billion dollars losses this year. Much of it going to severance packages and costs associated with office space reductions.

I-Team 8 reached out to the company, they would not say how many people in Indianapolis might lose their jobs — they are required to give that number to the state in an official notice.

No notice had been posted online Wednesday afternoon. There is also concern about the future of Salesforce tower in downtown Indianapolis.

The Salesforce announcement says the company plans office space reductions in some cities, and getting out of other real estate all together. The company did not list specific locations it’s targeting.

Those reductions are expected to be wrapped up over the next three years.

Benioff sent a letter to all employees subject titled Important Company Update.

