I-Team 8

SCOTUS Ruling: Marion County Prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against doctors or patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants it to be well known, if state lawmakers make abortion illegal in Indiana, he will not file criminal charges against doctors or patients because of it.

Mears said in a press conference this afternoon he was going to concentrate the effort of his office on violent crime, and that it doesn’t serve the county well by locking up doctors and nurses for what he calls a health care decision.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office inevitably will be drawn into the conversation by the Indiana legislature,” said Mears.

“And I think that is the question is how far are people willing to go, is there going to a time restraint. are there civil penalties attached and you can also attach criminal penalties and I think that is the question what direction does the legislature intend to go as it relates to women and health care providers,” added Mears.

Mears has already drawn the ire of some state republicans by refusing to prosecute some low-level marijuana cases.

Mears faces his own election challenge in November; republican challenger, Cyndi Carrasco.

In a statement sent to I-Team 8, Carrasco’s campaign said, “Cyndi Carrasco is laser-focused on what the Prosecutor’s Office can do to impact the public safety crisis in Marion County. She will carefully watch what action the Indiana legislature takes and analyze any new laws that are passed.”

When lawmakers meet for a special session, Mears expects them to pass sweeping changes to Indiana’s abortion law. He believes that the new law will take effect almost immediately when the governor signs the bill into law.

“I’m hopeful we have a good debate where everyone’s perspective and input are considered, but this issue–there isn’t a lot of nuances in the legislation passed in other jurisdictions,” said Mears.

Mears also highlighted that abortion is legal in Indiana up to 22 weeks into a pregnancy, and that Friday’s ruling did not change that.