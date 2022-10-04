I-Team 8

Security video shows woman being shot during carjacking at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Security video shows a woman being shot Tuesday morning while getting carjacked at a gas station on West Morris Street near Belmont Avenue.

The video, obtained by I-Team 8, shows the woman had finished filling up her gas tank around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she was pulled out of her car by one of two men wearing black hoodies.

The woman then appears to grab her phone quickly from her car and, at some point, is shot in her arm.

In a different angle of security video from the Sunoco gas station, the woman is seen running to the station’s store and banging on the doors for help. The doors appeared to be locked at the time.

The video then shows the woman sitting on the ground as another man approaches her trying to help. That’s when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments officers arrived.

Police say the woman, whose identity they’ve not shared, was taken to the hospital and will be OK.

IMPD Officer William Young said people going places late at night “want to make sure you have your cellphone with you, make sure you’re watching your surroundings, situational awareness, letting someone know where you’re going.”

IMPD has not yet identified suspects in the case or located the woman’s silver Honda car. Nevertheless, Young says, if anyone finds themselves being carjacked, it’s best not to fight back.

“I suggest you cooperate with that suspect. Your life is more important that materials or a vehicle. You can always get your automobile back or your belongings back, but your life is more important to you and your family to get home safely.”

IMPD says anyone who sees a silver Honda car with license plate TFC246 should call police immediately.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.