Single mom struggles to pay child care without unemployment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It doesn’t take long to see the heavy burden Kelly Ruse is carrying.
The single mom of two says she is now being asked to repay nearly $900 in pandemic unemployment benefits to the Department of Workforce Development while also struggling to pay for child care.
- CLICK HERE for the overpayment waiver form in English
- CLICK HERE for the overpayment waiver form in Spanish
“People fail to realize that there’s a bigger picture than just getting up and going to work,” Ruse said. “Before the pandemic daycare was not really affordable, (but it was) a lot better. Now, it’s $350 a week for an infant and $250 for school-aged kids.”
Ruse says she’s been applying every day for a job but most openings are full time with no benefits and no day care options.
“I just don’t see what is so wrong about someone finally feeling like they can breathe again,” Ruse said.
She says it all has played a role on her mental health as she tries to find options for her 10-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son.
Ruse says she wishes Gov. Eric Holcomb or someone in power would do more.
“I understand when you are in a position of power, that you’ve had to remove the emotion from it a little bit, but when do you stop that?,” says Ruse. “I feel like that’s not living to me.”
- Tell us about your unemployment issues
- Gov. Holcomb on unemployment: We have to take it case by case
- I-Team 8 finds people forced to repay more unemployment benefits than they received
- Senators: Indiana leaders need to end silence on unemployment benefit overpayments
- Attorney: Time for Indiana to cut people slack on unemployment benefit repayments
- Surrounding states waiving unemployment repayments, but not Indiana
- News 8 gets 600+ complaints about unemployment benefits; some eye legal action
- News 8 receives 450 complaints about Indiana’s unemployment system in 2 days
- Workforce Development could resume pandemic unemployment benefits by Friday
- Mom’s unemployment Facebook group helping thousands get paid
- Government contractor among Hoosiers told to repay pandemic unemployment benefits
- How the Department of Workforce Development stonewalls Hoosiers
- Hoosiers wait for judge’s decision on federal unemployment benefits
- Self-employed recipients of pandemic aid get requests to pay back money
- Hoosiers in limbo amid court battle over federal unemployment benefits
- Workers to appeals court: let federal unemployment payments resume
- Indiana asks appeals court to block expanded federal unemployment ruling
- DWD: Stay tuned for federal unemployment benefits put in question by judge
- Indiana DWD, Holcomb yet to reveal extent of unemployment fraud, unpaid claims
- Indiana fares better than most states with unemployment fraud
- Jobless benefits delayed 15 weeks and counting for Army reservist from Indianapolis
- Indiana Workforce Development says 23% of jobless claims are fraudulent