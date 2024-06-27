Son of former Colts player missing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help to find Bryson Muir, son of former Colts player Daniel Muir.

They believe he is in danger.

Bryson was last seen by his grandmother on Sunday, June 16, when he visited her in Ohio. She called the police after noticing physical abuse. Investigators said Bryson’s mother Kristen left with Bryson to drive back to Logansport, Indiana, but when Ohio police stopped the vehicle, Bryson was not inside.

The Muirs live in Logansport on U.S. Highway 24. Child services requested the police investigate allegations of domestic abuse. An image of Bryson from the police showed him with a black eye.

On the gated property, there are multiple “no trespassing” signs. A large “Welcome to Straitway Indiana Goshen” sign is at the front of the property. Goshen means a place of “comfort” and “plenty.” Bryson’s father Daniel is part of Straitway Truth Ministry, a controversial religion. Members live in a commune.

Indiana State Police Captain Ron Galaviz said Bryson’s parents are now cooperating after multiple attempts to reach them in the last few days.

“We don’t know where Bryson is at, and that’s the one question we want answered.”

Police said that’s the one answer the parents could not give.

“That’s our primary concern: To get eyes on him, and assure his safety and well-being,” Galaviz said.

I-Team 8 spoke to the town’s people, and they all declined to be on camera for fear of retaliation. They describe the property and Straitway Truth Ministry as “scary,” “creepy” and “cult-like.” Some said you can hear gunshots from the property.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with any information to call Indiana State Police at 800-382-0689 or 911.

