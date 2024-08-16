Southport mayor defends decision to reinstate police chief after abrupt firing

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Southport Mayor Jim Cooney changed his mind. On Monday, he abruptly fired Police Chief Tom Vaughn. By Thursday, he reinstated Vaughn.

Mayor Jim Cooney tells News 8 that it wasn’t the public outrage that led to police chief Tom Vaughn’s reinstatement, but rather because the former chief reached out to talk.

“What I was very impressed with was Tom Vaughn’s willingness to hand me the olive branch and say, “Let’s sit down and talk.’ That’s what got my attention,” Cooney said.

Vaughn was Southport’s chief of police for 11 years before his abrupt firing Monday. A firing that outraged some council members and Southport residents.

Cooney initially said he terminated Vaughn because he didn’t deliver documents containing police reserve names and dates of hires. The documents are necessary to approve the officers.

But the Cooney, the interim police chief, and Vaughn sat down Thursday.

“Nothing is better than good ‘ole fashion communication, and we did that for 2 hours,” Cooney said.

And now, the Mayor said he is able to receive those documents.

“We think the first order of business, as far as Southport City Ordinances, is to make clear what is the mayor’s authority and duty,” Cooney said. “What is the Board of Public Works and Safety’s authority regarding the police department?”