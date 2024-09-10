Suspect in stabbing of 14-year-old girl at Lake County baseball game appears in court

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — Dimas Gabriel Yanes, the man charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl at a baseball game, appeared in a Lake County courtroom this morning.

He was accompanied by an interpreter.

The judge reset bond to $150,000. He remains in the Lake County Jail.

The Lake County Sheriff says Yanes is in the country illegally after having previously been deported.

He also says ICE has a hold on Yanes so that he may not released from jail.

Yanes is due back in court later this month.