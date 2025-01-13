Caitlin Clark stalker arrested at Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County prosecutors have charged a Texas man with felony stalking after he sent numerous threats and sexually charged messages to All-Star Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

The graphic messages, sent to Clark through the X platform, started in mid-December and continued through January. I-Team 8 counted 832 posts aimed at Clark over the span of 27 days, an average of 30 a day.

In the first post directed at Clark Lewis posted, “I got a new movie coming out. Michael & Caitlin R high school sweethearts. after graduation-u go off to college to play bball. I go off to war. U give me a medallion pendant with your picture, as a going away gift. I give you a lil mikey cuddle doll.”

On Jan. 2, Lewis posted, “I love u so much. Come over here and get you a peace.”

In a few of the texts, Lewis described stalking Clark’s home and Gainbridge Fieldhouse and made mention of his trip to Indianapolis.

All other messages were sexually graphic.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “There’s a very definitive line that you can cross with what you are posting online. You don’t get to say whatever you want.”

Prosecutors say investigators pinned Lewis’ location to the downtown hotel based on his Internet Protocol address, stating his presence was “especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident.”

Indianapolis police spoke with Lewis on Wednesday about the messages, to which he replied that his relationship with Clark was “imaginary,” and the messages were all “jokes” and “fantasies.” He also said he was only in Indianapolis for “vacation.”

The messages continued despite the police visit, leading to his arrest.

Mears said, “That conversation with law enforcement did not have any impact, and if anything, we saw a continued escalation of what was being put out.”

Clark spoke with detectives on Saturday, stating she’d been very fearful, even changing her public routines and movement patterns for her safety. She also confirmed that she’d never met Lewis and never responded to any of his texts.

Along with stalking charges, prosecutors have issued a “stay away” order against Lewis following his release from jail. The order will prevent Lewis from entering Gainbridge and Hinkle fieldhouses and other unspecified locations in Indianapolis.

Mears said in a release:

“No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence. “It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence. “We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sherriff’s Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend’s arrest.”

If convicted, Lewis faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His first court appearance is Tuesday. The prosecutors office is asking for a higher than normal bond and for him to be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: