Thanksgiving travel projected to be most since pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Millions of people will be hitting the roads this Thanksgiving weekend.

According to AAA, Indianapolis is going to see its most travelers since the pandemic. With that comes dangers on the road.

“This is the third highest amount of travelers historically that we’ve seen,” said Andy Hughes, spokesman for AAA.

Across the country, AAA projects there will be 49.1 million people traveling by car this Thanksgiving.

“With that increased traffic, naturally comes an increase in crashes,” said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police.

ISP is urging people to think ahead.

“With just a little bit of planning ahead of time and leaving a little earlier, you don’t find yourself in that rush, and maybe you’re less likely to drive reckless, aggressive, or impatient,” said Perrine.

During this time of year, ISP says drivers should be on the lookout for emergency crews that are stopped on the side of the road.

“All emergency crews that are on the side of the highway; we’re cognizant of the increased traffic during these next few days, but also with that increased traffic comes an increase of citizens broken down on the side of the road too. We need folks to treat those folks just like their emergency workers as well,” said Perrine.

AAA wants people to also be on the lookout for tow truck drivers that are helping people who are broken down.

“We have a technician in the industry, in the towing industry, die on the side of the road one out of every other week, and with more people on the road, the higher the chances of those types of fatalities,” said Hughes.

A dangerous combo that will make matters worse this Thanksgiving is drunk drivers.

“If you combine the increased traffic with the increased number of celebrations, and people combining those celebrations with alcohol, it’s a recipe for disaster. We’ll be having our eye out for not just for those reckless and aggressive drivers, but for those drunk drivers as well,” said Perrine.