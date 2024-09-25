Tornado-damaged school in Jay County could reopen in a few days

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Tornado damage won’t stop Jay County Junior-Senior High School students from learning.

The school was badly damaged from a tornado of more than 110 mph on Sunday, but its students were still getting that much-needed education, and in-person learning could resume as soon as Monday.

Superintendent Jeremy Gulley said Tuesday, “Thank goodness no one was hurt or injured. So, we’re not going to funerals today. We’re planning on getting our school back, and that’s a big difference.”

Students were on asynchronous e-learning Tuesday. which allowed them to complete assignments and learn on their own time. The rest of the week, students will be in remote work with synchronized learning.

Gulley says he’s pleased with the fast-moving work on the school site. “What were seeing today is folks working on the roof, you know, like our own homes. We’ve got to get the roofs secure. There’s big holes up there where the tornado did so much damage.”

Inside the school, the power on Tuesday was on. Some of the lights were working; others weren’t. There’s a chemical smell possibly from the heating and air-conditioning units. The superintendent says they’re looking to clean up the chemical smells and the carpets soaked in water.

In one of the damaged classrooms, rain water still dripped Tuesday on top of tables and chairs. Gulley taught in the damaged classroom 27 years ago. Construction workers on Tuesday were putting up tarp to stop rainwater from damaging it even more.

“These folks work fast, and I expect this portion of work to be done in five days, but getting the construction to rebuild the school, the portion of the school, is going to be months.”

His main goals for the structure were to secure the roof and windows so rain would not get inside; get the water out of the building; and get the site ready for remodeling.

But, at the top of the list was getting the heating and air-conditioning units in the rest of the school to work in order to get in-person learning back Monday.

The tornado damaged 20% of the school property in the junior high school section, which impacts 450 seventh graders and eighth graders. Gulley says they have community rooms, auditoriums and other rooms the students can use temporarily. Mobile classrooms may be added in the future during the rebuilding.

“This sets into motion a return of in school, and a way of getting back to normal and repairing the damage that you’re seeing.”

He says the students were worried about a cancellation of Homecoming on Friday, but Gulley has good news. “Homecoming is happening. We’re having Homecoming parade. Were going to have Homecoming Night. These things will still happen.”

The heating and air-conditioning unit that flew off of the building Sunday was still in the front lawn of the school on Tuesday. Gulley says the cleanup is going to take some work and they are requesting volunteers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE