Transcripts released in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — In the Delphi murders case, I-Team 8 has obtained the transcripts from a hearing that led the attorneys for suspect Richard Allen to resign from the case.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 stabbing deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

According to the transcripts, the attorneys were given an ultimatum by the judge: resign, or be publicly shamed in court for a leak of evidence from their office.

The judge said the attorneys demonstrated negligence and incompetence, and that Allen deserved competent representation.

Attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin raised concerns they weren’t given any notice by the judge and were left with no choice. The attorneys ultimately withdrew from the case but later asked to be reinstated.

The transcripts have been sent to the Indiana Supreme Court to decide if Judge Frances Gull will stay on the case as its special judge.